As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Tradition Capital Management Has Lifted by $708,786 Its Stake; Bartlett & Co Stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Were Volatile

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 6,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 64,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.25. About 13.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 10,189 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 36,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.27. About 693,982 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 34,977 shares to 165,472 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 51,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS).

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 17,222 shares to 22,628 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 4,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,326 shares, and cut its stake in Adr B.

