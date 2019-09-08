As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Position by $609,804; As Blackrock (BLK) Share Price Declined, Palouse Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 1,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 13,792 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 14,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $423.83. About 412,791 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $55 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 Revenue to $13.6 Billion From $12.49 Billion; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Research Update; 11/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS VOTING RIGHTS EQUAL TO 2.058 PCT, POTENTIAL STAKE OF 2.724 PCT, OTHER LONG POSITIONS OF 0.195 PCT IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 9 -FILING; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. and Kyriba Announce a Strategic Partnership to Help Optimize Liquidity Performance; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 29/05/2018 – BlackRock Steers Clear of Italy as Poor Liquidity Bedevils Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Student activist David Hogg calls for boycott of Vanguard and BlackRock over gunmaker ownership; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Commencement of Tender Offer; 29/05/2018 – Italy Faces a Potential Exit Referendum, Says BlackRock’s Rosenberg (Video)

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 earnings per share, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.97 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,619 shares to 92,903 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,725 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BlackRock buys large stake in Sports Illustrated owner – New York Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock tightens guidelines on CEOs serving on several boards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

