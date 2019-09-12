As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Tiger Management Has Upped by $3.13 Million Its Position; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Franklin Street Advisors Has Upped by $1.52 Million Its Stake

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35 million, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 19,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 84,220 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, up from 64,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 7.83M shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shayne Co Limited Co holds 8,599 shares. 14,052 were reported by Brookstone Capital Management. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 7,432 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 138,836 shares. Sunbelt holds 0.31% or 9,174 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc invested in 13,313 shares. Adirondack Trust has 1,648 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc owns 214 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension holds 1.56 million shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ftb reported 24,457 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth reported 10,897 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 597,394 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.29% or 65,894 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12,187 shares to 134,963 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 96,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,875 shares, and cut its stake in Bristolmyers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

