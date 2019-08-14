As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Spinnaker Trust Lowered Position by $514,215; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Price Declined, American National Bank Decreased Stake

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.13. About 12.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management

American National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 109,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 119,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 10.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common by 22,965 shares to 65,001 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta International Equity Etf Actvbt Intereqy.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Puzo Michael J has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckingham Cap holds 40,054 shares. Crestwood Advsrs accumulated 779,067 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc accumulated 90,970 shares. Professionals reported 3,249 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 294,747 were reported by Patten And Patten Tn. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 127,874 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated accumulated 247,340 shares. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kames Pcl reported 0.76% stake. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Co has 18,238 shares. Consulate accumulated 6,486 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Doth Thou Protest – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,556 shares. Amer National Ins Tx invested 3.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,109 shares. Advisory has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 42,375 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Financial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,432 shares. Lourd Capital Lc has 25,955 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited owns 14,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hamel Assocs Incorporated has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iowa State Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 66,633 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Rech And Mgmt Inc has invested 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevenbergen Investments Llc has 49,062 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huntington State Bank stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alleghany De holds 1.52M shares or 8.52% of its portfolio.