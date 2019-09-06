As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Cut by $2.53 Million Its Position; Macatawa Bk (MCBC) Stake Boosted by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 23,653 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 21,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.68M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 13.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $5,128 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 62,318 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.02% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 174,472 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 49,089 shares stake. American Intl Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Dorsey Wright And holds 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 858 shares. 1.07 million were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Ltd. State Street Corp stated it has 540,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 6,426 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 120,761 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Spark Inv Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 4,184 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,348 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares to 881,897 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 98,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,143 shares, and cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

More notable recent Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “MCBC Holdings (MCFT) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MCBC Holdings, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 49,710 shares to 264,260 shares, valued at $43.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birinyi Associate Inc holds 2.45% or 48,450 shares. Colonial Advisors reported 174,995 shares. Cleararc Inc accumulated 186,181 shares. 195,038 were accumulated by Torray Ltd Liability Corporation. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru stated it has 4.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 42,375 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.49M shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Financial Bank And Of Newtown holds 69,087 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated reported 92,049 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1.07% or 219,424 shares. Modera Wealth Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,913 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13.70 million shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc accumulated 348 shares.