As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $310,401; Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Share Value Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 23,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 397,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.18M, up from 373,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 413,292 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,491 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 42,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 93,188 shares to 483,848 shares, valued at $32.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 86,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,457 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.