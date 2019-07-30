As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lifted Its Holding; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Target (TGT) by $366,400

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 5.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.4. About 825,161 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 312,912 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $159.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 109,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 384,214 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 2.11% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T accumulated 978,034 shares. Nottingham Advsrs reported 4,862 shares. Harvest Mngmt Inc owns 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,256 shares. 277,851 are held by Welch Gp Lc. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.05% or 137,921 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Advisory Gp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,394 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 48,668 shares or 3.96% of all its holdings. Capstone Financial Inc accumulated 6,662 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 10,192 were accumulated by Main Street Rech Limited Liability. West Coast Limited Company has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

