As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Truepoint Has Raised Its Position; Zumiez (ZUMZ) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 2.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 13,869 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 61,248 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,970 shares to 23,317 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,861 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

