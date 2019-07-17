As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sequoia Financial Advisors Increased Position; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Midas Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.23 Million

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 15,352 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 26,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,433 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 100,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 11.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.45 million shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 181,246 shares. Shayne & Limited has 18,032 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Swedbank has invested 5.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.51% stake. Zacks Inv owns 979,339 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na invested in 2.06% or 68,723 shares. 2.52 million were accumulated by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp. Scge Management Limited Partnership reported 6.54% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 3,547 shares. Mgmt Ny holds 21,824 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,607 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 1.46M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Associates has 202,837 shares for 4.3% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 31,913 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 52,895 shares to 54,513 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 15,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,310 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Robotti Robert has invested 0.25% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Epoch Inv Partners accumulated 67,360 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 595 shares or 0% of the stock. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,887 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Plc has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Akre Cap Lc owns 0.08% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 56,694 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 4,997 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 250 shares. Geode Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 45,110 shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 0.02% or 5,513 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,266 shares. Victory Cap Inc accumulated 0% or 7,763 shares. Citigroup reported 826 shares.

