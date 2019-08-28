As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Selz Capital Lifted Its Stake; As Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Market Valuation Rose, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 35,242 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,200 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 238,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,356 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.64% or 3.23M shares. Staley Cap Advisers stated it has 670,067 shares or 5.85% of all its holdings. 26,429 were reported by Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 2.08% or 63,382 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 19,432 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc holds 1.49% or 1.29M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 8.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4.49 million are held by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 235,622 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Choate Investment has invested 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kingdon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 270,067 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 262,843 shares to 528,131 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) by 209,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Azz Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).