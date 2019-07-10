As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Value Rose, Nli International Increased Its Stake

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 51,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 422,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 2.78M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78 million, down from 162,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 8.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc reported 2.11% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 23,457 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chilton Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 272,027 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 3.43 million shares. Philadelphia Tru Communications invested in 364,093 shares. Lau Assocs Lc holds 31,949 shares. 57,193 were reported by Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Company. First Natl Bank accumulated 225,445 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Limited stated it has 3.74 million shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based First Long Island Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Cap Management accumulated 11,530 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 9.52 million shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Grace And White Ny, a New York-based fund reported 9,165 shares. Ithaka Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 321,999 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,425 shares to 23,585 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). First Republic Mgmt invested in 39,913 shares or 0% of the stock. Profit stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Villere St Denis J Com has 5.15% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.03% or 977,305 shares. Capital Research Investors holds 2.80 million shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated has 10,491 shares. Wesbanco State Bank has invested 0.1% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Llc holds 24,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 416,000 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 123,193 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 197,231 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs owns 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 100 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 44,439 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd accumulated 38,500 shares.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,370 shares to 19,950 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,889 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $437,418 activity. GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR had sold 12,598 shares worth $176,386.