As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Carmax (KMX) Position Has Boosted by Pathstone Family Office Llc

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 6,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 167,325 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, up from 160,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.05 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 6,837 shares to 274,982 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bancshares holds 0% or 4,651 shares. First Mercantile Co reported 1,050 shares stake. Advisor Prns Limited Co has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 21 shares. 159,947 were accumulated by Founders Management. Verus Fin Ptnrs Incorporated reported 1.23% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Montag A & stated it has 59,007 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. United Financial Advisers Limited Company, California-based fund reported 85,355 shares. Trust Communications Of Virginia Va reported 11,889 shares. 36,733 are held by Vision Capital Mgmt. Mason Street Limited Com reported 23,702 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 51,636 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 10.87% or 2.88M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants has invested 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invesco holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94.26M shares. Omers Administration holds 1.11M shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Grp holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.59M shares. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or has invested 5.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 1.01 million shares. Cannell Peter B owns 922,780 shares for 4.68% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell owns 16,464 shares. Mairs & owns 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.68M shares. Town Country Commercial Bank Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Delta Asset Mngmt Tn holds 10.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 544,232 shares. Centre Asset Ltd has invested 8.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windham Cap Management Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. Nexus Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 270,368 shares or 5.02% of the stock. Spc Incorporated holds 43,883 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.