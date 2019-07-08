As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Has Cut by $387,270 Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Grassi Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11; 04/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company 56 percent of Americans trust Facebook the least out of any major tech company; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 22/05/2018 – ONE OF TOP PRIORITIES IS PREVENTING ANYONE INTERFERING IN ELECTIONS LIKE RUSSIANS DID IN US IN 2016-ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Won’t Launch Its Cryptocurrency Wallet in Its Biggest Market – Nasdaq” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Bitcoin and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Are Soaring Today – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Still Isn’t Giving Up on the Smart Speaker Market – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blockchain Gains Momentum as Tech Giants Advance Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 10,780 shares to 35,240 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department holds 0.16% or 9,172 shares in its portfolio. 91,100 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Bridgewater Assocs LP invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duff Phelps Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 25,515 shares. Mai Cap Management invested in 39,657 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Pictet National Bank & Trust Trust holds 2.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 34,216 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 2,335 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hamel Associate has invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Fcg Advisors Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,349 shares. 3,020 are held by Meridian Counsel Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.43% or 200,300 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland holds 7,410 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Harding Loevner LP has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,058 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 4.16M shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 5,174 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M on Tuesday, January 8. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fire Group Incorporated has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,000 shares. Randolph owns 6.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,082 shares. Opus Capital Group Limited Liability Corp holds 12,109 shares. 57,193 are owned by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Adirondack & Management invested in 5,005 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Advsr Asset Management invested 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.34% or 100,863 shares. Jlb Associates accumulated 3.29% or 132,400 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd reported 1,935 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 3.43% or 356,733 shares. Taconic Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has 153,000 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Management Group Incorporated Inc invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.