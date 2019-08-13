As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Boosted Its Stake; Harvest Capital Management Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Has Cut by $861,042 as Stock Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.03. About 11.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $252.68. About 332,185 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,421 shares to 21,482 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,084 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin has 68,238 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Northside Capital Management Ltd Llc, Oregon-based fund reported 24,485 shares. Page Arthur B holds 3.71% or 37,680 shares. Altimeter Ltd Partnership invested in 500,000 shares or 2.02% of the stock. 1,042 were accumulated by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation. 1.59M are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 39,882 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Com invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Capital Ltd holds 8.4% or 4.83M shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest has 56,112 shares. Epoch Incorporated has 7.48M shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 409,967 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Rnc Cap Mngmt Llc holds 359,583 shares. Moreover, Kensico Cap Management has 7.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.16 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Wesbanco Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,073 shares. City Holding Com holds 0.51% or 7,279 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 4,123 shares. Advisory Net Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 16,274 shares. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc has 1.62% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 43,436 shares. Middleton And Ma has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 3.87% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0% or 58 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 60,523 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd stated it has 343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Management Inc has 1.68% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 190,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fdx Advsrs reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares to 271,632 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).