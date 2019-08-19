As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Cut Its Holding; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Shares Declined

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 11.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 129.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 28,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 50,435 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 21,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 366,290 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ) by 128,309 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $110.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 35,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Llc has invested 4.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robecosam Ag invested in 1.07% or 219,424 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 9.41M shares. Richard C Young And Limited holds 1.08% or 47,957 shares in its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Lc has 806,122 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Limited Liability has 0.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,937 shares. Cahill Inc reported 0.74% stake. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.14 million were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Communications Na. Arbor Advsr Lc stated it has 9,123 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd holds 11.28% or 504,910 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 7.12% stake. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 123,679 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 18% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Textron (NYSE:TXT), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 20 shares. Brinker Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 6,549 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 335 shares. Tcw stated it has 75,704 shares. United Serv Automobile Association invested in 25,648 shares. Burney Co holds 0.09% or 31,400 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Lc has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 328,114 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.5% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 9,184 are held by Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 4,571 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,286 shares. Kahn Brothers Group Incorporated Incorporated De owns 1.24 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 0.13% stake. Taconic Cap Ltd Partnership has 625,000 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio.