As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Founders Financial Securities Upped Holding; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Position as Valuation Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 118,441 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53M, down from 121,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 4.03M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 10,825 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.44% or 41,579 shares. Grace And White has 60,718 shares. Ami Asset Corporation invested in 473,694 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Weik Cap Management has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kidder Stephen W reported 1.73% stake. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 75,792 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt holds 47,986 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Edgewood Limited Liability holds 25,699 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As owns 172,865 shares. Moreover, Parsec Financial Mgmt has 1.75% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pitcairn reported 12,238 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Greylin Mangement Incorporated holds 0.55% or 18,520 shares in its portfolio. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel owns 84,439 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,190 shares to 9,773 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $303.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 78,611 shares to 24,095 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 64,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,135 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

