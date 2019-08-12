As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 83,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 253,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89M, down from 337,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 54.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 26,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 21,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 47,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.39M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXP Semi +4% on upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,845 shares to 29,169 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares to 615,384 shares, valued at $37.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Lp owns 69,554 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 1.59 million shares. S&T National Bank Pa has 61,014 shares. Novare Capital Lc reported 156,130 shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc owns 87,163 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bank Na has 2.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,723 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 5.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Co holds 7.61% or 80,050 shares in its portfolio. Shayne & Limited Liability Company invested in 18,032 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De has 1.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77.99 million shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 1.48% or 17,071 shares. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability has 3.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 161,304 shares. Nomura Asset holds 3.11 million shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Cadinha And Ltd Llc has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 53,375 shares.