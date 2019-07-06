As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding; Tiverton Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) as Stock Rose

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,104 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 20,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 29,550 shares to 78,107 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 35,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,700 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Bought Tableau, But You Should Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: Microsoft’s Azure Is Closing In On Amazon Web Services – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 80,108 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust accumulated 1.48% or 147,246 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability reported 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rockland Trust Communication owns 161,111 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Forbes J M & Company Llp holds 142,251 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability invested in 2.79% or 54,532 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.67% or 120,136 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr Incorporated owns 1.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.71M shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors reported 398,898 shares or 6.19% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated owns 30,158 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 590,277 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc accumulated 0.66% or 3.29 million shares. Moreover, Claar Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 10.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Doheny Asset Ca holds 7,781 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 388,000 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Releases Results Of Annual Dodd-Frank Company-Run Stress Test – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,517 shares to 272,279 shares, valued at $45.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 22,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. 500 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 648,031 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd has 0.11% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,029 shares. Pennsylvania owns 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,938 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,401 shares. Blair William Il owns 27,111 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment owns 0.16% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.03M shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 13,090 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 367,970 shares. Franklin holds 0.01% or 193,562 shares in its portfolio. 16,000 are owned by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur. James Inv Research holds 49,593 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Division holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 145,841 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Castine Capital Mngmt Lc has 2.31% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).