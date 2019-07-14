As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Value Declined While Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $468,000

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 2.49M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn’t Look Green; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,315 were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). First Citizens Bank & Trust And reported 28,644 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 180,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Rampart Invest Commerce Lc stated it has 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.29% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 6,539 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 680,623 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 28,830 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cypress has invested 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has 49,635 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider rahim rami sold $279,027. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Koley Bikash sold $177,525.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 2.60M shares. American Communications Tx stated it has 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or owns 99,733 shares for 5.06% of their portfolio. Accuvest Glob has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W And Incorporated New York owns 178,459 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent Co has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cordasco Financial Net invested in 4,358 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Westend Advsrs Lc reported 306,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polen Llc holds 9.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.18M shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 3.24% or 413,062 shares. North American Management invested in 2.91% or 148,217 shares. 173,970 are held by Night Owl Capital Mngmt Ltd. Old Point Trust And Finance Ser N A reported 65,911 shares stake. Moreover, Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Co has 1.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,921 shares. Eos Lp reported 21,620 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.