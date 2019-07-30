As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $9.51 Million; Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Decreased Holding by $5.04 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 117,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,317 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 310,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 643,396 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 30/05/2018 – Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 81,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 103,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $140.96. About 5.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,597 shares to 942,245 shares, valued at $76.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 489,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Archer Daniels Midland Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Saudi Arabia to start next phase of flour mill privatization – StreetInsider.com” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Archer Daniels Midland declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADM powers 6% as BMO upgrades, CEO Luciano buys $1M in shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 38.24% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $352.90 million for 16.24 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Johnson Financial Group Inc reported 62,180 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.13% or 845,549 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 2.88M shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 119,800 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Networks has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 6,412 shares. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Finemark Bancorp Trust has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Counselors Incorporated owns 9,271 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 74,148 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.09% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 12,110 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 74,591 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $256,542 on Monday, April 29. $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 14,583 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $87.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 131,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.