As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Stake by $9.44 Million; Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose While Bp Plc Increased Stake by $5.62 Million

Bp Plc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.72M, up from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $225.41. About 4.52M shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 156,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.90M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 3.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Frontier Investment Mgmt Communication invested in 2.44% or 272,107 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Co owns 2,677 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 3,738 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Tru owns 22,113 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada owns 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 362,148 shares. Btc Management has invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 7.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Ww Corporation reported 2.95M shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Lakeview Cap Lc holds 1.65% or 21,115 shares. Moreover, Torray Limited Liability has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 187,993 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 498,159 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors has invested 4.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altfest L J Company owns 52,031 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5,476 shares to 3,546 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 13,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 3,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co/The (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).