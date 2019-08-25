As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Paragon Capital Management LTD Raised Holding by $3.78 Million; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Has Lifted Holding by $23.45 Million as Stock Value Declined

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 93,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 5.03 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27B, up from 4.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 657,234 shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital Advsrs Incorporated invested in 4,003 shares. New York-based Capstone Investment Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca accumulated 3.75% or 80,108 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 335,433 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 229,701 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Amp Capital owns 3.74M shares. 132 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr. 2,800 are owned by Taylor Asset Mgmt. 3,665 are owned by Apriem Advsrs. Drw Secs Llc reported 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 113,051 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 227,236 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De holds 77.99M shares. Tradition Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Advsr Limited invested in 12,324 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Provident has invested 0.26% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cibc Ww Mkts, New York-based fund reported 17,424 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 0.07% or 47,276 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 910 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd accumulated 835 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,270 are owned by Chicago Equity Partners Lc. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 33,300 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated reported 344,108 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 69,577 are owned by Prudential Finance Incorporated. Cap has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.3% or 329,817 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP stated it has 11,270 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Alphamark Lc holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 0.08% stake.