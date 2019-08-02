As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Paragon Capital Management LTD Lifted by $3.78 Million Its Position; Open Text (OTEX) Holder Guardian Capital LP Lowered Its Stake by $23.77 Million

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 625,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.85M, down from 4.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 733,379 shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 214,864 shares to 7.51 million shares, valued at $127.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

