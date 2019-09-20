As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised by $84.22 Million Its Position; Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Decreased Its Position by $4.27 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 633,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.74 million, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.66. About 15.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 18,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 11,590 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, down from 29,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $241.36. About 564,427 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.32 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,909 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Shell Asset Mngmt Company has 11,604 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 10 shares stake. Bell Natl Bank has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Continental Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.42% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 3,177 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Management Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 498,215 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 4,181 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 182,444 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 107,206 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 4,594 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 449,388 shares stake. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.12M shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2,540 shares. Gemmer Asset, California-based fund reported 11,601 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 458,173 shares stake. Monetary Grp reported 6.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windsor Mgmt Lc invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 19,030 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt LP invested 4.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd holds 18.99% or 309,625 shares in its portfolio. California-based Money Management has invested 4.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited holds 18,759 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0% or 86 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 88,282 shares or 6.14% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 31,563 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 361,502 shares to 652,872 shares, valued at $133.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 77,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,412 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).