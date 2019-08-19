As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Stake; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake Lifted by D-E Shaw & Company Inc

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2985.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 170,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 175,826 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 5,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 782,433 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 503,980 shares to 367,790 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,913 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.