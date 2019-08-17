As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Cut Stake by $647,702; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.54 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 19,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,341 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 98,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 1.42M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company owns 6,909 shares. Sit Inv Associates owns 574,152 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Howard Capital Management has invested 5.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.81% or 263,313 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,085 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 251.56 million shares. Tt Int holds 122,170 shares. David R Rahn And Associates has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei reported 2.02% stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co owns 161,304 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. 80,916 were reported by Farmers. Ycg Limited Liability reported 98,228 shares. Moreover, Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 4.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 233,797 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 338,558 shares for 4.38% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Ltd holds 305,309 shares or 13.2% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 308 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 45,025 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs stated it has 6,400 shares. 47,830 were accumulated by Df Dent And. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 198,135 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 27,562 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.89% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 2.98M shares. Clarkston Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 217,048 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has 142,070 shares. Albion Fincl Group Incorporated Ut invested in 0.51% or 46,510 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management invested in 229,900 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,165 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 10,869 shares to 61,237 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 15,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).