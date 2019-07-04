As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake by $617,058; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Price Rose, Mufg Americas Holdings Has Decreased Position by $431,207

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,725 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 64,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $325.25. About 343,605 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,521 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 43,529 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 77,897 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Ally has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,000 shares. Flow Traders Us reported 6,541 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsrs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 80,542 shares. Loews Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 120,200 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Co invested in 2.7% or 81,766 shares. Maryland-based Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cardinal Capital Management stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.95% or 402,910 shares. Oarsman Cap invested in 2.29% or 40,804 shares. Bsw Wealth has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyar Asset Management Inc reported 77,424 shares or 6.87% of all its holdings. Keystone Planning owns 32,841 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : VEON, TRUE, CZR, FDC, KR, LC, LXP, PFE, AEG, MSFT, QCOM, INTC – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “NASDAQ (NDAQ) Announces Collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) to Expand Access to Real-Time US Equity Market Data – StreetInsider.com” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,706 shares to 631,487 shares, valued at $63.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 249,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing’s Big Win: $14.3 Billion to Modernize the B-52 and B-1 Bombers – The Motley Fool” on April 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Announces CEO Transition NYSE:NOC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)? – Yahoo News” published on November 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Security detail: Why 850+ top secret defense job openings in Orlando pose a challenge for Lockheed, Northrop, Harris Corp. – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2018.