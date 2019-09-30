As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Korea Investment Increased by $5.60 Million Its Position; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 384.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 3.85M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.85 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679.86 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 3.22 million shares traded or 88.02% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 42,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.31 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $845.54 million, up from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 573,297 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $247.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First American Bank & Trust has 54,168 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.02% or 1,616 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Inc holds 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 110,036 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 565,411 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.06% or 213,303 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lodestar Counsel Limited Co Il has 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,105 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund has 5,764 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Corbyn Invest Management Md holds 0.89% or 18,000 shares. 1,858 were reported by Advisory Service Networks. Private Advisor Grp Lc reported 13,644 shares. 248,024 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Amer National Registered Advisor Inc accumulated 5,360 shares. Franklin Resource holds 12,343 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 30,100 shares to 887,900 shares, valued at $74.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,638 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).