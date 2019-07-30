As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holding by $2.11 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 228.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 17,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 7,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.67. About 383,842 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 4.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,562 shares to 79,118 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,249 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G invested in 1.77% or 245,705 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Ltd holds 5.71% or 8,470 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP stated it has 1.13M shares. 71,500 are held by Blackhill Cap Inc. The Washington-based Glacier Peak Capital Lc has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fisher Asset Ltd holds 19.44 million shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Harris Assoc LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,500 shares. Alabama-based Notis has invested 2.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Principal Group Inc has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central owns 100,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 132 shares. 825,995 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. Moreover, Barbara Oil has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,000 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr Incorporated reported 2.41% stake. 3,540 were accumulated by Ionic Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 17,730 shares to 134,385 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 15,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,480 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.