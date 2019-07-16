As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $406,341 Its Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Rose While Schaller Investment Group Has Boosted by $4.51 Million Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54 million, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $111.75. About 1.03M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Management Inc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 275,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.37% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 22,204 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 39,366 shares. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Limited Liability Company In owns 153,455 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Allstate holds 0.03% or 12,218 shares. 4,340 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Vanguard Gp invested in 24.13M shares or 0.1% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.33% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company reported 5,638 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Service Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Com reported 328,434 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 110,103 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital Advsr Incorporated Ok has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Stillwater Advsr Llc has 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,387 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn accumulated 37,906 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 4.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 66,633 are held by Iowa Bancorporation. Miles has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La accumulated 30,998 shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 137,878 shares. Front Barnett Assoc accumulated 77,808 shares or 1.48% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Incorporated has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenmede Na has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 139,237 shares. Cambridge Inc accumulated 41,971 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.33% or 4,184 shares. Bennicas And Assocs has 4.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.