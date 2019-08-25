As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Hound Partners Has Boosted Holding by $2.63 Million; Hms Holdings (HMSY) Holding Maintained by Glenmede Trust Company Na

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 6947.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 45,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 45,950 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 590,492 shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 13/04/2018 – REG-Invitation to HMS’s first quarter conference call; 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Savings Bank Of Omaha invested in 437,638 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 72,712 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet North America Advsr holds 190,768 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 3.49 million shares or 5.46% of its portfolio. Focused Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.18M shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 2.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 892,840 shares. Bristol John W And Commerce Ny stated it has 3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodstock Corp reported 4.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Everence Management Incorporated owns 180,021 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 0.54% or 476,910 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Partners Ltd Co holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,452 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has 3.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 251.56 million shares. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca reported 2.86% stake.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 60,616 shares to 169,703 shares, valued at $76.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,951 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HMS Holdings (HMSY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HMS Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HMSY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:HMSY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 2,377 shares to 32,586 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 28,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,935 shares, and cut its stake in Lufthansa (DLAKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.05% or 19,960 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc holds 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 242 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 155,417 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 77,122 shares. Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 8.81 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd stated it has 32,477 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 458,832 shares. Product Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 29,266 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 11,250 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Tudor Et Al holds 32,401 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.