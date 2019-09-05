As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Tt International Upped Stake; Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Share Value Declined While Minerva Advisors Boosted Holding

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 1,772 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN

Tt International increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 6,568 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 122,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 115,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 22.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri invested in 46,310 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Westover Capital holds 6,755 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 191,985 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt owns 405,455 shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.33% or 22,125 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Mgmt reported 2.81 million shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argyle Cap Management holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,798 shares. Indiana Trust Management has 15,779 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy And holds 202,837 shares or 4.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrett Asset Management Limited invested 3.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.73 million are owned by Company Bank. Pzena Inv Management Limited Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,051 shares to 184,256 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,747 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.