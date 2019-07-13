As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Analog Devices (ADI) Position Maintained by Timucuan Asset Management Inc

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 17,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.39 million, up from 802,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.10M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Mgmt invested in 12,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 194,035 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Spf Beheer Bv invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 30,855 were reported by Dana Advsr Incorporated. D L Carlson Investment Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.74% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 124,842 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 758,839 shares. Madison Inv Inc has 515,621 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 200 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hemenway Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.17% or 186,627 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity invested in 497,511 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: VUZI,DATA,ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Analog Devices and Badger Meter – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Analog Devices (ADI) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA: Analog Devices A Potential Big Winner From 5G – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atlassian Keeps Moving Forward with M&A – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Net owns 4,358 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Walter & Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mngmt Associate reported 4.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 743,649 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 19,690 shares. 81,624 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Co, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 163,217 shares. Wealthquest stated it has 13,613 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 884,850 shares stake. Tiger Ltd Liability owns 203,040 shares or 6.58% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Inv Llc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Com holds 159,480 shares. Moreover, Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).