As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Cut by $609,804 Its Position; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Heartland Advisors Upped Its Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 45,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, up from 136,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 107,777 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

