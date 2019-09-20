As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.27 Million; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $621,600

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 509,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.85 million, down from 516,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 6.59M shares traded or 35.88% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 9,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 495,354 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.36M, down from 504,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 32.98 million shares traded or 34.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Two Canada provinces on board with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sanof (SNY), Abbott (ABT) Partner to Integrate Glucose Sensing and Insulin Delivery Technologies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,600 shares to 13,763 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,000 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).