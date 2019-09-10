As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Oxbow Advisors Has Cut Holding by $459,225; Windward Capital Management Company Holding In Philip Morris International In (PM) Was Has Increased

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 5.01M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 104,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 108,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.27. About 20.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39,055 shares to 163,355 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Barclays 20 Year (TLT) by 82,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).