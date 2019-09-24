As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.87 Million Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped Its Stake

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 14,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 346,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.39M, down from 360,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 15,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388.79 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33 million shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 17/04/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG MAY SPEAK OUT WITHIN 24 HOURS: AXIOS; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LAWYER PAUL GREWAL SAYS BLACKBERRY ‘IS NOW LOOKING TO TAX THE INNOVATION OF OTHERS’ WITH PATENT SUIT -STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION-FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN CASE AGAINST FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION CHALLENGING REPEAL OF STRONG NET NEUTRALITY PROTECTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Shareholder Update and Expectations for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Results soothe nerves over scandal-hit Facebook; 23/04/2018 – In online advertising, Facebook is a publisher

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 18,470 shares to 73,055 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13.72M are owned by Fred Alger Mngmt. Baxter Bros holds 6.71% or 219,157 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 2.02M shares. 13,741 were accumulated by Southeast Asset. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 24.51M shares or 9.45% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telos Capital Management invested in 1.29% or 32,749 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 1.03M shares stake. Mondrian Inv Partners reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks accumulated 2.47% or 1.04M shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership has 2,177 shares. Mcf Limited Liability owns 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,162 shares. 24,339 were accumulated by Amer Tru Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company. Texas-based Cadence Savings Bank Na has invested 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North American Mgmt Corp holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,305 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 7,676 shares stake. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 21.08M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 1.2% or 407,742 shares. Moreover, Pecaut And has 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,955 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 1.54 million shares. Private Asset reported 1,099 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 10.17 million shares or 1.15% of the stock. Pictet North America Advsrs has 4.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 143,385 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hills Bankshares & Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 8,215 shares. Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Howland Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ibm Retirement Fund has 40,305 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Prtnrs has 812 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

