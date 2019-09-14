As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Lone Pine Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $219.52 Million; Clearline Capital LP Stake in Ncr New (NCR) Decreased by $7.43 Million as Valuation Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 7.38M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989.23M, down from 9.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 239,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 256,984 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99M, down from 496,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 898,473 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 197,536 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $920.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 484,259 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 353,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).