As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Cut by $3.46 Million Its Stake; Nwi Management LP Position in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Has Raised as Share Value Rose

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 29,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.86M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 621,031 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Xerox Corporation (XRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Telefonica Brasil Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CRNT or TSU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 180,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Systems Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs holds 6.19% or 398,898 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ims Capital owns 16,424 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 70,805 shares or 2.27% of the stock. David R Rahn And has 4,733 shares. 394,706 are owned by Newbrook Cap Advsrs Lp. The Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pnc Fin Gp reported 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wheatland Inc has 4.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,891 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Washington Inc Oh reported 2.80 million shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate accumulated 377,801 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Filament Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40,737 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp holds 2.58% or 11.13M shares in its portfolio. 15,935 were accumulated by Pettee Investors.