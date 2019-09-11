As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Hanson Mcclain Trimmed Position; As Etrade Financial (ETFC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Increased Position

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 470.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 106,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 129,228 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 22,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 949,716 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34M, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 121,328 shares to 272,015 shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 22,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Ind (EWA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,494 shares to 699,025 shares, valued at $32.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 114,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.