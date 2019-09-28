As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $400,995; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $817,622 as Market Value Declined

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 48,606 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, down from 53,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 922,119 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, down from 68,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 451 shares to 5,268 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 15,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,522 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90 million for 10.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.