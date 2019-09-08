As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Stake by $138.65 Million; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 53,987 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 40,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 177,714 shares traded or 30.34% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599.46M, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 451,495 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $151.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrow Financial holds 117,310 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 66,054 shares. Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.52% or 4,358 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Group Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 6.28% or 79,421 shares. Davidson Inv owns 4.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 391,648 shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,503 shares. Nadler Financial Grp holds 1% or 26,595 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership stated it has 35,480 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 159,150 shares. 358,410 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Limited. 589,280 were reported by Saturna Cap. Huber Limited Company has invested 4.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase of VIP Health Care Services – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,239 shares to 21,864 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,390 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).