As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $652,509 Its Holding; Water Island Capital Lifted Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $596,502

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 398,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.05 million, down from 404,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $181.36. About 1.36 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,943 shares. First Natl Trust stated it has 247,526 shares. 327,776 are owned by Wesbanco National Bank. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mount Vernon Assocs Md reported 4.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adirondack Rech Inc reported 5,005 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Company owns 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,375 shares. Nuwave Management Llc holds 2,700 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.73 million shares. Horizon Inv Serv Ltd accumulated 37,587 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Letko Brosseau And Assocs owns 4,000 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested in 54,844 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Bank Usa reported 0.84% stake.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 88,870 shares to 165,522 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. On Monday, July 29 Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 525 shares. 519 shares valued at $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 8,685 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 12.86 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Rothschild Prtnrs Llc has 2,729 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 101,267 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 2,517 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ohio-based James Inv Research has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 796,414 shares. British Columbia Invest holds 76,070 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,374 shares. Alphaone Inv Serv Lc accumulated 44 shares. Holderness Investments stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Security Tru has 3,635 shares. Community Bank Na accumulated 7,552 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Homrich And Berg owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,288 shares.