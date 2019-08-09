As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Cubic Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Allot LTD (ALLT) Shareholder P-A-W Capital Cut Its Stake

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 15,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 110,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 135,914 shares traded or 91.46% up from the average. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

