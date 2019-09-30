As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Crossvault Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $324,520; Anderson Hoagland & Co Upped General Electric (GE) Holding by $303,525

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,913 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97 million, down from 84,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 5.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 33,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 136,215 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 102,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 12.84 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 5,638 shares to 10,420 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA) by 3,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,055 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.