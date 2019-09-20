As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $304,878

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36 million, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $140.43. About 16.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 833 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,341 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $355.62. About 198,288 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 111,856 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.33% or 7,850 shares in its portfolio. California-based Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has invested 5.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabalex Cap Ltd Llc reported 150,000 shares stake. Whale Rock Mgmt holds 2.24% or 976,342 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Invest Counsel Inc holds 55,745 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company holds 327,739 shares. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,246 shares. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 12,108 shares. Parkwood Lc has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axiom Invsts Ltd Llc De, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 11,291 shares. Leavell Inv reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 820 shares to 2,040 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 8,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,194 shares to 10,827 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,883 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).