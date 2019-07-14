As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Increased Holding; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Maintains Holding in Williams Comp (WMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Williams Comp (WMB) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 73,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,346 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 163,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Williams Comp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.86M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,335 were reported by Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 228,736 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested in 0.11% or 34,140 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 1.56 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc reported 11,915 shares stake. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct owns 112,416 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.05% stake. 15,341 are held by Strs Ohio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited owns 86,193 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bankshares owns 10,607 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2,549 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 13,410 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 20.91M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 23,325 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Inga (NYSE:HII) by 1,551 shares to 6,413 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosyst (NYSE:SPR) by 3,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,684 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,130 shares to 334,028 shares, valued at $28.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,658 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 3.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Friess Associates Lc invested in 3.58% or 413,807 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lowe Brockenbrough Com has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 5,750 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 232,700 are owned by Seatown Pte Ltd. Spectrum Management Grp Inc invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 186,045 shares. Carderock Mngmt Incorporated invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.93% or 338,175 shares. Stanley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 58,295 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 556,164 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Ulysses Ltd Liability Com has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 254,000 shares. Caxton Assocs LP has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will a Super Card Release in July Reignite Growth in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: These 4 Digital Assistants Dominate the US Market – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Markets Reach All-Time Highs Ahead of Second Quarter Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.