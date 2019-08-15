As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lifted by $4.79 Million Its Holding; Neville Rodie & Shaw Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 9.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 101,604 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, down from 105,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.23. About 510,285 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,279 shares to 42,717 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tanaka Management Inc has invested 1.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Co reported 3,050 shares. Buckingham Inc owns 32,980 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. New York-based Loeb Prns Corporation has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Halcyon Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 8.92% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 34,121 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Co holds 1.09% or 239,952 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Yhb Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 0.69% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Btim has 5,501 shares. Pentwater Cap Management LP invested in 9.79M shares or 11.64% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Swedbank invested 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 42,990 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Logan has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Provides Guidance for 2019, Updates Pipeline – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares to 242,867 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,028 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).