As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, First National Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake by $424,669; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $573,804

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 250,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.59 million, up from 247,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,122 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 37,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14,243 shares to 88,301 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,090 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 5,077 shares to 26,575 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,902 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).