As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Fir Tree Has Trimmed Its Holding; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Franklin Resources Has Cut Stake by $154.60 Million as Share Value Rose

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 3.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 16.24 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691.24M, down from 19.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67 million shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 117,041 shares to 633,652 shares, valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 522,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation owns 241 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Horizon Lc reported 67,641 shares. Vident Advisory Lc accumulated 72,096 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 228,734 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.19% or 199,904 shares. 2.52M are held by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Aldebaran Fincl accumulated 21,646 shares or 0.65% of the stock. First In holds 0.03% or 883 shares. Alpha Cubed Llc owns 220,958 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Palouse Mgmt Inc holds 1.89% or 115,355 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 5,256 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 823 shares. 52,798 are owned by Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 325,473 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 1.09M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

